Star Wars: New Commercial Shows Off BB-8’s Mechanic Abilities in ‘The Last Jedi’

In the opening scenes of The Force Awakens, audiences learned that there was a strong bond between Poe Dameron and BB-8, but with the droid escaping the First Order, we didn’t get to see the two interact much on screen. In a new Verizon commercial, BB-8’s ability to repair Poe’s ship is demonstrated, making it easier to see why the pilot has such admiration for the companion.

With the original plan for Dameron in The Force Awakens being that he died when he and Finn crashed their TIE on Jakku, audiences almost never got to see his amazing piloting abilities. Luckily, fans are sure to see why the pilot is such an integral component of the Resistance.

Isaac recently shared with Esquire how he managed to convince TFA director J.J. Abrams to keep his character around.

“I said that I wasn’t sure because I had already done that role in other movies where you kind of set it up for the main people and then you die spectacularly,” Isaac recalled to Esquire about his hesitation over taking the role. “What’s funny is that [producer] Kathleen Kennedy was in the room and she was like, ‘Yeah, you did that for us in Bourne!’”

Kennedy’s comments were in regards to the 2012 film The Bourne Legacy in which his character is blown up moments after Jeremy Renner’s character walks out of a cabin safely. Similarly, Isaac’s character in Drive is killed and jumpstarts the narrative of the rest of the film.

The actor also explained how, despite being a talented pilot with ample amounts of swagger, Dameron won’t merely become a surrogate Han Solo in the upcoming film.

“Well, there could be, but I think what [The Last Jedi writer/director] Rian [Johnson] did was make it less about filling a slot and more about what the story needs,” Isaac shared of the possibility of his character assuming Traits of Solo’s. “The fact is now that the Resistance has been whittled to just a handful of people, they’re running for their lives, and Leia is grooming me — him — to be a leader of the Resistance, as opposed to a dashing, rogue hero.”

The Last Jedi lands in theaters December 15.

