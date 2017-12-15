Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Who Is Benicio Del Toro’s Character?

Throughout the entire promotional campaign for The Last Jedi, actor Benicio del Toro was nowhere to be seen, despite virtually every other member of the cast appearing on a variety of talk shows. Whether this was due to scheduling conflicts or it was demonstrating the intent to keep his character shrouded in secrecy is unknown, but now that The Last Jedi is in theaters, we know at least a little bit more about his character.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to the film’s debut, details had begun to emerge about how del Toro’s character, DJ, figured into the plot.

In order to exploit a weakness in the First Order’s tracking technology, Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) headed to the casino community of Canto Bight to track down someone who could help them hack the military organization’s ships. Unfortunately, before the duo can meet their contact, they are thrown in the community’s prison.

In a holding cell, they meet DJ, with the reason for his imprisonment being unknown. He does, however, offer to help them take down the First Order before breaking himself out of the cell.

Finn and Rose accept his offer and he makes good on his word to get them onto Supreme Leader Snoke’s ship. While there, he turns on them, revealing that he sold out his newfound allies to the First Order for a large profit.

One of the most interesting scenes in which DJ appears is the journey from Canto Bight to Snoke’s ship, with Finn investigating who the ship they’re traveling on belongs to. When he discovers that the ship belongs to an arms dealer, who sells ships to both the First Order and the Resistance, the lines between good and evil, right and wrong begin to blur.

DJ’s willingness to sell out Finn and Rose is another example of someone who isn’t interested in picking sides, but wants to play them both in whatever selfish ways he can.

Later in the film, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) echoes these sentiments of the unending and cyclical nature of war, whether it be Jedi and Sith, Rebellion and Empire or Resistance and First Order.

Previous films have shown bounty hunters resorting to violence to complete missions for profit, with DJ representing a similar moral code, yet he chooses to use his talents to be a hacker, or “slicer,” in whatever ways suit his needs.

The film doesn’t reveal much background information about the character, but DJ could potentially make an appearance in an upcoming film to use his abilities once again.

Given the many theories surrounding the character’s identity, the truth remains much more mundane.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.