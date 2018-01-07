‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Crosses $1.2 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has increased its already impressive global box office total.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has achieved a worldwide box office total of $1.205 billion. That’s the 13th-highest gross in box office history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes despite Star Wars: The Last Jedi having a relatively soft opening in China. The Last Jedi earned $28.7 million in its first weekend in the second-largest box office market in the world.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to dominate other foreign markets. Its biggest successes have been the United Kingdom ($102.9 million), Germany ($73.5 million), France ($57.6 million), and Japan ($52.2 million).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has earned $572.5 million domestic and $632.7 million international. The film earned $230 in its first three days in foreign markets and opened to a combined $450 million worldwide. That is the fifth largest opening in box office history.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently the third highest grossing movie of 2017 worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi reached the $1 billion mark over the new year weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World are the only films to hit that in less time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi held the top spot at the domestic box office for several weeks. Jumanji finally topped it this weekend.

The Last Jedi‘s worldwide box office has been projected to reach $1.6 billion before the end of its run.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 83.28 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.