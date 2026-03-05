10/10 Sci-Fi Masterpiece Wrongly Cancelled 24 Years Ago Sparks Reboot Hopes With New Cast Videos

Not every great Sci-Fi TV show gets the long run it deserves. While some, like Star Trek and Doctor Who, have been going for 60 years (with a few gaps and changes), and others, like Stargate SG-1, get 10 seasons, the genre is also littered with the corpses of those series that were tragically short-lived. And when it comes to that conversation, that’s no bigger or better example of a Sci-Fi show cancelled too soon than Firefly, which only aired 11 of its 14 episodes (some out of order) before Fox pulled the plug on it back in 2002.

The show remains a cult-classic to this day, and rightly thought of as one of the 21st Century’s very best Sci-Fi series. While it did continue with a movie, 2005’s Serenity, and into comic books as well, there’s always been talk, or at least, hope, of a more full-blown reboot. And is that wish now finally coming true? On the Instagram account of Once We Were Spacemen, the podcast hosted by stars Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk, a series of videos have been posted of Fillion visiting other Firefly cast members, including Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), and Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye). In them, he tells them “it’s time,” but time for what, exactly?

Is A Firefly Reboot Happening? What Nathan Fillion Could Be Teasing

Fillion and co have not yet disclosed what they’re teasing, but they have revealed when we’ll learn more, with the latest post confirming a full announcement is coming on March 15th. That just so happens to coincide with AwesomeCon, and the same date all of those actors will be gathered together for a panel at the event, which is being held in Washington, DC. So, in part it simply hypes that up, but does suggest there’s going to be something bigger to come at the convention itself.

While we don’t know what it is, we do know what it isn’t. On one of the posts, the caption confirmed that it is NOT a convention, podcast, or crossover. So this won’t simply be all of the cast appearing together on the Once We Were Spacemen podcast, and anyone hoping for a Firefly crossover with The Rookie is going to be left disappointed.

So, could this actually be a reboot? Maybe, and it’s certainly tempting to hope for that, but it does seem unlikely. A full, live-action Firefly reboot would be a major event, and there’d probably already be more information or reporting around it. Given it’s been so long, and would require a network or streamer (most likely Hulu or Disney+, given it was a Fox show) picking it up and making all the schedules work, it’s hard to imagine it happening now. Of course, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works (also proving Joss Whedon’s absence wouldn’t necessarily be a barrier), so never say never.

There could be some other kind of continuation or spinoff, such as a game, more comic books, or even something animated (which would allow the show to more directly continue without addressing the time gap). It feels more likely that it’s going to be hyping up a more simple cast reunion, perhaps a streaming special that gets them all back together for a look-back at the show. With its 25th anniversary next year, that could tie-in quite easily. The teases have sparked a lot of excitement, though, so hopefully it’s something that pays off the hype.

Firefly is available to stream on Hulu.

