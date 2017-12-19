‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Canto Bight Plot Was Originally Very Different

While the Resistance was on the run, trying to survive against constant barrages from the First Order, Finn and Rose went on their own secret mission to the heart of the luxury planet of Canto Bight.

But according to writer and director Rian Johnson, a different character entirely was originally going to go on the casino jaunt with Finn instead of Rose Tico.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

The side plot in the new film showed Rose and Finn bonding, but in the new book The Art Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson revealed that Poe Dameron was the turncoat Stormtrooper’s companion in an early draft of the script. But he had a good reason for changing it.

“Poe originally went on the journey with Finn to Canto Bight. And it was boring,” said Johnson. “It was just these two dudes on an adventure. I knew something was wrong when I looked at their dialogue and realized I could interchange any of the lines. There wasn’t conflict between them. So I realized I had to come up with something else.”

The problem with the script actually benefitted the finished product, as it forced Johnson to come up with a new character who was one of the highlights of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Finn needing somebody else to go with who would actually challenge him and push him and contrast with him was where Rose came from,” Johnson said.

While some fans might have preferred to see this version of the film (and will likely whine about it and create new petitions demanding Lucasfilm release it), the finished project works well in pushing Finn’s character after the events of The Force Awakens.

It also forces Poe Dameron to face his own flaws as a leader in the Resistance, ultimately challenging him to become better suited to guide his allies in the coming battle against the First Order.

Hmm, it’s almost as if Rian Johnson knows what he’s doing!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.

