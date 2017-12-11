Star Wars: Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley Getting Academy Awards Push For ‘The Last Jedi’

The last months of the year are often considered the “Awards Season,” as they see a high concentration of film releases that go on to vie for Academy Awards. Big-budget blockbusters aren’t often considered alongside a variety of dramas, but apparently Disney is so confident in the performances of Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley in The Last Jedi that they’ve begun campaigning for the two performers to be considered by awards organizations.

Clayton Davis of AwardsCircuit.com shared the above tweet that revealed the variety of nominations The Last Jedi hopes to be considered for. The film also hopes to be considered for a variety of technical achievements, a realm in which the original film won multiple awards.

Most of the awards Disney hopes the film could snag are to be expected, but one of the surprising details of the campaign is that Mark Hamill’s role is apparently large enough that they think he should be considered the lead actor. Many would think Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is the lead male character, given how his role mirrors Rey’s, but Disney apparently thinks otherwise.

In fact, studios have oftentimes taken a performer with a major role and pushed for them to earn a nomination in a supporting role, as there is a better chance of them earning a spot.

Ridley has been one of her own biggest critics, so it’s unclear if she also believes her performance is deserving of an award. At the very least, she feels her performance in this film is stronger than in The Force Awakens.

“I didn’t think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that,” the actress shared with Elle. “It’s not this big adventure that I’m on with John [Boyega]. I was thinking I did the first one because I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I’m realizing what this actually is, and I can’t f**king do this. I’m highly dramatic – so it’s all, ‘Oh my God’…finally, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is working.’”

Fans will get to see their performances when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

