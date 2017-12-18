‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scenes Revealed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans a lot to process, and it looks like there’s even more that was left on the cutting room floor.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Collider, director Rian Johnson and editor Bob Ducsay gave some ideas of what was cut from The Last Jedi. As Johnson revealed, a pretty significant deleted scene involved Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and DJ (Benicio Del Toro) in their ill-fated mission on Snoke’s ship.

“Again I will give the caveat that the movie is better as a whole without any of them, but yeah man, there was some great stuff.” Johnson explained. “There’s a whole extended sequence where Finn and Rose and DJ sneak through the Mega Destroyer when they’re kind of, after they sneak in with DJ and they’re trying to find the tracker. There’s a whole extended sequence. It’s a full sequence of like stuff with them sneaking through this big office area of the Mega Destroyer and then having to fake out these Stormtroopers.”

But according to Ducsay, that extended sequence was cut pretty early on in the film’s edits.

“There’s some really nice stuff in there, but we actually cut that stuff pretty early because it was very clear that that section of the movie was completely lopsided in favor of those three, and it just didn’t support it.” Ducsay added. “But it’s good stuff. It’s really good stuff. I assume when you’ll see it, you’ll enjoy it because I mean, we all did. It was cut early, and how you always know is like my staff, there’s a decent number of assistants and collaborators that work in the cutting room, and they were all complaining when we cut the sequence. And that’s how you know that it was something that people like.”

And while Johnson gave Finn & Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) fans quite a bit (particularly the line “Finn, naked, bag, leaking?”), there apparently is more that will be included on the deleted scenes.

“There’s a couple Finn scenes that—there’s one great Finn/Poe scene that’s kind of a set up scene at the beginning when Poe was kind of bringing Finn up to speed after he comes out of his coma.” Johnson said. “God, there’s a bunch of really fun stuff. Yeah, anyway, we talk more about them when the Blu-ray comes out, but I’m excited for folks to see them.”

So, what other sequences were cut from the film? According to Johnson, there was another involving Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) training Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Ach-To.

“And then on the island there’s a massive sequence that we shot with Daisy and Mark, which is kind of an additional sort of trial/test that she goes through, that involves her and Mark, and then a big emotional scene between the two of them.” Johnson revealed. “I mean, it’s big stuff, it’s like actual real scenes.”

Apparently, that time on Ach-To also included another scene involving the delightful caretakers, who didn’t seem to take too much of a liking to Rey.

“There’s an extended sequence with Rey and the caretakers, which are the Nun-like fish creatures.” Johnson said. “That’s actually one of the biggest things that was taken out of the movie.”

So while it might take a while for fans to see these deleted scenes, seeing as The Last Jedi is still in the early days of its theatrical run, Johnson says to expect almost 20 minutes of new content in the home release.

“We loaded it up, man.” Johnson explained. “Because we had so much good stuff, it was like, there were only a couple things where it’s like just a little two-shot thing, we said ‘We’ll hold that back.’ But all the major stuff, all the good stuff, we put on there.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.