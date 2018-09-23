Star Wars: Domhnall Gleeson Addresses ‘The Last Jedi’ Backlash

Audiences who didn’t like Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a number of valid criticisms regarding how the film didn’t live up to their expectations, though some of these issues with the film were rooted in the film depicting a more diverse galaxy than what previous films had shown. Star Domhnall Gleeson recently shared that if a character’s gender or ethnicity is involved in your criticism, he won’t listen to your opinion.

“Having a problem with a female lead or a diverse cast? That doesn’t even cross my mind as being an issue, because if that’s a problem for you, then your opinion doesn’t matter to me. If you’ve paid the money, you’ve bought the right to an opinion,” the actor shared with The Times. “But, also, movies have to change.”

Regardless of whether you loved or hated the film, it went on to earn more than $1.3 billion worldwide while Rotten Tomatoes has calculated 91 percent positive reviews from critics. Various elements of the film may have permanently soured fans on the new direction of the saga, but Gleeson implies that the negative reactions to the film won’t have an impact on Star Wars: Episode IX.

“Well, this is where my eagerness not to cause waves probably perks up, but I’ve not been aware of any corrective measures,” Gleeson shared about catering to critics of the saga. “It just feels like the third part of a trilogy.”

JJ Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and returns for Episode IX, also confirmed that complaints about The Last Jedi won’t have any impact on his vision for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga.

“Not in the least,” Abrams admitted to IndieWire about the criticisms changing his vision. “There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the Episode IX conversation … I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

The upcoming film is slated to land in theaters in December of 2019.

