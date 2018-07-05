‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Scene Had an Amazing Foreshadow of Luke and Kylo’s Fight

More than six months after its release, The Last Jedi is still offering fans a variety of compelling details that viewers have only picked up on after repeat viewings. Thanks to clever GIF editing, fans began to notice that when Rey is training alone on Ahch-To, her lightsaber swings mimic Kylo Ren’s confrontation with Luke Skywalker on Crait.

Rey foreshadowing Kylo vs Luke. pic.twitter.com/VSO9r2NP4e — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) July 2, 2018

The significance of Rey’s moves with a lightsaber on Ahch-To didn’t immediately become evident, even when Kylo confronted Luke in the film’s finale. Watching the GIF above, it’s quite clear that the saber strikes were very specific and intentional, representing how the two characters were reflections of one another.

While it’s not depicted in the above GIF, the scene featuring Rey also includes Luke walking away from her after witnessing her maneuvers, possibly due to recognizing the style of Kylo’s moves.

One of the bigger themes that was much more obvious to viewers was Kylo’s desire to “kill the past” if he, or Rey, hoped to ever create their own journey. This ultimately symbolized how the Star Wars saga and its devout fans needed to leave their preconceived notions about the film behind in hopes of embracing the many exciting new paths that the series could explore.

Another detail that many fans didn’t notice until months after the film’s release was how Luke Skywalker’s journey began and how that mirrored the end of his journey.

In A New Hope, Luke was attempting to clean R2-D2, which triggered the droid to play a message from Leia Organa that was intended for Obi-Wan Kenobi. This led Luke to search for Obi-Wan, resulting in a fateful interaction that inspired Luke to embrace his destiny as a Jedi.

In The Last Jedi, Luke knew that Leia was in trouble on Crait and only he could help the Resistance escape the First Order. Luke appeared on the former Rebel base, distracting Kylo Ren long enough for the Resistance to make their move off the planet. Audiences then discovered this was merely a projection of Luke, who was using his last ounces of energy to send an image of himself across the galaxy.

Essentially, Luke’s journey began with a projected image of Leia while his journey ended by sending Leia a projection of himself.

Thanks to writer/director Rian Johnson‘s attention to detail, audiences will likely discover a variety of details that were initially missed after years of revisiting the adventure.

The next chapter in the Star Wars saga, Episode IX, lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

[H/T Twitter, starwarstuff]