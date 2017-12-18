Star Wars: Where Is Luke’s Green Lightsaber?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi answered plenty of fans’ burning questions (for better or for worse), but there’s one enigma from the original trilogy that could still be up in the air.

Major spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Audiences were finally reacquainted with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who had sentenced himself into exile on Ahch-To. As the movie went on, fans discovered exactly why he’d done so – and it tied directly into his mentorship of Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Throughout the film, fans finally got context for that burning Jedi temple – and the story behind it was a lot to process. Basically, Luke discovered that Kylo had already been groomed by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), and that his turn to the Dark Side was imminent. In a split second, Luke decided to kill Kylo, and he pulled his trusty green lightsaber out with the intention of doing so. While he ultimately didn’t, Kylo realized what Luke was trying to do, and destroyed the Jedi camp because of it.

Which begs the question — where did Luke’s green lightsaber go in all of that chaos? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t very clear. And in a way, there’s an argument to be made for and against Luke still having the green lightsaber in The Last Jedi.

As is briefly shown in the film, Luke is willing to be sentimental when it comes to lightsabers, as he still has (at least a portion of) Vader’s destroyed one. If Luke was able to rescue the green lightsaber from the Jedi temple incident, it wouldn’t be out of the question that he still has it somewhere, even if we don’t see it during his adventures on Ahch-To.

But on the other hand, The Last Jedi‘s Luke clearly seems traumatized by this confrontation with Kylo – so much so that he shuts himself off from the world, and the Force, because of it. Would he still want to keep his only memento of that failure, or would he rather just toss it away (as he does with another lightsaber in The Last Jedi)?

Sadly, we don’t have a clear answer right now. Hopefully Episode IX, or some future story in the Star Wars world, will answer the question.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.