‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Mark Hamill Says Kelly Marie Tran Is Like A Second Daughter

Fans finally got to see the return of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, but Mark Hamill also walked away from the film with something pretty special.

Aside from the return of Luke, The Last Jedi also served as the Star Wars debut of Rose Tico, who is played by Kelly Marie Tran. Fans quickly grew to love her, and it seems Hamill did as well, as he recently gave her a rather amazing compliment.

“SHOUT OUT to Kelly Marie Tran for no particular reason other than your more than brilliant performance in #TheLastJedi, being almost criminally adorable & goofy enough to geek out with @chelseahamill almost as if you were a 2nd daughter!

❤️ You Madly, mh 😜.”

Tran made the most of her debut and quickly won fan’s hearts. The good news is fans will get to see her again when J.J. Abrams delivers Star Wars: Episode IX.

Tran is a big fan of Hamill’s as well and cites The Empire Strikes Back as her favorite film in the franchise.

“It was incredible… just seeing these films and really thinking about the time in history that they came out, and how incredibly groundbreaking they were, and seeing them today and seeing just how much they hold up, and how they could have done those sort of effects, and how practical a lot of those elements of those films were,” Tran told ComicBook.com.

Tran hadn’t actually seen the Star Wars films before being cast, but after seeing them she understood why fans have embraced them so much over the years.

“I mean, I don’t know how you could not respect or love the characters and what Star Wars is and was and will always be, hopefully. I think that this film is also groundbreaking and I hope that people think that when they see it.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.