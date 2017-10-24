New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Photo Teases Luke Skywalker’s Journal of the Whills

The hype train for the next Star Wars movie continues to roll on as Lucasfilm released another intriguing image featuring the titular last Jedi.

The new photo from the film released by USA Today features Luke Skywalker standing near that mysterious, ancient bookshelf fans caught a glimpse of in the first teaser trailer released at Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is shaping up to be a grand adventure for both the old and new characters in the saga.

Many fans speculate these books have to do with the ancient Jedi Order and possibly the Journal of the Whills. For those who don’t know, the Journal of the Whills was referenced in George Lucas‘ earliest drafts for the original Star Wars films. They were intended to be portrayed as scriptures dictated to him, as if he himself were telling an ancient story, but that idea has since been changed.

The Whills are now considered ancient beings who helped create and establish the all-binding cosmic Force. They have regained prominence in the Star Wars canon after Disney purchased Lucasfilm and started their own “expanded universe,” including being heavily referenced in the a young adult prequel novel for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The book, called Guardians of the Whills, featured Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe as they protected the ancient temples on Jedha. It was written by Greg Rucka.

While some fans have speculated that Luke Skywalker would either embrace the Dark Side or maybe become a Grey Jedi — which balances the Light and Dark Sides of the Force in the pre-Disney Legends canon — others think the Whills might establish a new concept that blends elements of the two halves.

Fans have a ton of questions about the film’s enigmatic title, and even more after watching the latest trailer that debuted just weeks ago.

They won’t have to wait long to learn some of the answers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.