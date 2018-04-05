Star Wars: Simon Pegg Teases J.J. Abrams Had Determined a “Relevant Lineage” For Rey

Following the release of The Force Awakens, audiences were just as interested in uncovering the mystery surrounding Rey’s parents as the character herself, with Kylo Ren claiming that her parents were “nobodies” in The Last Jedi. This left Rey, and some audiences, disappointed that there wasn’t a much bigger reveal regarding her lineage, despite this opening up a world of possibilities for the character. Simon Pegg, who had a small role in The Force Awakens, recently teased that Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson went a different path with Rey’s parents than Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams had intended.

“I know what J.J. intended or at least [the idea of] what was being chucked around,” Pegg shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think that’s been undone slightly by [The Last Jedi]… There was some talk about a kind of relevant lineage for her… But I honestly don’t know, and I don’t know if anyone knows, we’ll see.”

While some The Last Jedi detractors will be quick to use this comment as certified proof of Disney’s difficulty crafting a cohesive narrative, there are many ambiguities regarding Pegg’s comments. The vague description of “relevant lineage” could mean Abrams anticipated Johnson or the Episode IX director would determine Rey’s parents after the completion of The Force Awakens, even if he hadn’t settled on an idea.

Pegg also doesn’t clarify whether Abrams made these comments casually and conceptually or if he was attempting to confess that he knew in his head who Rey’s parents were and those details motivated the events of The Force Awakens.

Whatever Abrams’ initial thoughts were about Rey’s parents, Lucasfilm supported Johnson and his decision to make her parents unimportant, potentially finding this a more exciting realm to explore than a convoluted explanation about how Rey’s parents tied into the original trilogy. Additionally, with Abrams back in the director’s chair for Episode IX, and having co-written the script alongside Chris Terrio, the filmmaker can potentially contradict Kylo’s reveal to Rey, justifying that he would do anything to try to sway her to join him.

Fans will see the rest of Rey and Kylo’s journey when Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

