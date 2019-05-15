Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Draws More Comparisons Between Snoke and Palpatine

Ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson was active on social media as he engaged with fans who were excited about the new film. After its release, the filmmaker continued to engage with audiences about the film, though the motivation behind many of those responses was elaborating on the reasons for his storytelling decisions. As Johnson moved on to work on his film Knives Out, he was less active on social media, though with that film nearly completed, it looks like the filmmaker is back to engaging with fans more regularly on the platform, including reminding fans just how similar Supreme Leader Snoke is to Emperor Palpatine.

One fan tagged the filmmaker on Twitter in hopes of settling a debate about Snoke and Kylo Ren, wondering if Snoke always knew he would be defeated by the burgeoning Sith and accepted that fate, or if he was surprised by the outburst from Kylo that took his life. Another user used a line spoken by Yoda in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back about the future always being in motion and difficult to see, with Johnson seemingly confirming that concept with his response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And Snoke shares something with Palpatine… pic.twitter.com/wxmWhdIfTS — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 12, 2019

Johnson also pointed out that Palpatine failed to see that Darth Vader would be the one to cause his demise while including a GIF from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi where Luke shared with Palpatine, “Your overconfidence is your weakness.” In that regard, Johnson could be hinting that Snoke even thought he could potentially fall victim to Kylo, yet was so confident that his plans would be a success that any inkling he had that Kylo could betray him was ignored because of that confidence.

Interestingly, this is only the most recent example of Johnson using social media to remind fans of the connections between Snoke and Palpatine.

Earlier this month, one user expressed their frustrations about Snoke being killed before he got an elaborate backstory, complaining that it was “cheap” that the character never got the backstory they wanted to see. Johnson joked that he agreed about villains not getting killed off before we were given a thorough backstory, only to post a photo from Palpatine’s death in Return of the Jedi, reminding fans of their contradictory positions on nearly identical events unfolding in the saga.

Rian Johnson is currently slated to craft a trilogy of Star Wars films at some point in the future.

What do you think of Johnson’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!