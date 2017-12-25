Rose’s Ring in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Goes Back to the Days of the Republic

Rose Tico may be the newest hero of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but in addition to her heroic acts, Rose also sports a curious ring that turns out to have historical significance in the Star Wars universe.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

When Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) go to Canto Bight in search of a codebreaker that can help them disable the First Order’s hyperspace tracking of the Resistance, she and Finn find themselves escaping from the casino world’s version of the police. As part of their escape, Rose shows her ring to a young stable boy revealing that the ring has a secret Alliance crest hidden behind the ring’s false face. When the boy sees the crest, he releases the falthiers to aid Rose and Finn in their escape having recognized the Alliance crest as the mark of the good guys.

Like other jewelry in The Last Jedi, such as Poe Dameron’s necklace, Rose’s ring has much more than just a prop. Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo confirms this in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Visual Dictionary, revealing that Rose’s ring has a history that dates back to the days of the Republic.

“An antique from the Galactic Civil War, Rose’s innocuous ring hides an Alliance crest,” the passage reads. “It was once used to show support for the Rebellion in the corridors of the Imperial Senate.”

While the Visual Dictionary states that the ring was passed down for generations until making its way to Rose, how exactly it came to be in Rose’s possession isn’t clear. Not much about Rose’s story is revealed during The Last Jedi, save for her people and planet’s exploitation at the hands of the First Order, but what is clear is that the spirit of the ring — and the Rebellion — continues beyond Rose. In the final moments of The Last Jedi the same boy who helped Rose and Finn escape Canto Bight is seen wearing the ring as he looks into the night sky with renewed hope.

