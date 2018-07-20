‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Luke’s Necklace Has A Sith Kyber Crystal In It

The latest film in the Star Wars saga was packed with references, nods, and Easter Eggs to the franchise’s epic past. But one specific artifact in Luke’s hut might be the deepest dive into series lore.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker‘s home on Ahch-To contains historical artifacts that the exiled Jedi Master has acquired over the years. We previously theorized that one item in particular was a part of his father’s lightsaber.

But Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Visual Dictionary written by Pablo Hidalgo confirms that our theory was incorrect, though it was on the right track. While the red crystal on Luke Skywalker’s necklace is indeed a Kyber crystal, it is not his father’s Kyber crystal, though it did once belong to a Sith Lord.

Kyber crystals are rare artifacts of power, sensitive to the Force, used to power lightsabers. They have since been adapted for other forms of technology, most famously expanded on in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where the Empire is stockpiling Kyber to power the Death Star.

Obtaining a Kyber crystal is a sacred ritual for Jedi, done as a part of their training. Jedi create their own lightsabers after seeking a Kyber crystal, much like Luke Skywalker did before the events of Return of the Jedi.

Sith Kyber crystals are much different, as revealed in the recent Darth Vader comic book from Marvel. In that, Vader kills one of the few remaining Jedi after Order 66, taking the Kyber crystal from the fallen warrior’s lightsaber. This is a Sith tradition, enacting the vicious lesson of control and dominance to the fallen order.

While it could possibly be a fragment of Vader’s lightsaber, the Visual Dictionary doesn’t hold back these kind of details. Instead, it seems like Luke stumbled across a piece of history in the epic battle between light and dark.

Given the Sith’s thousand-year tradition of “The Rule of Two,” it’s unlikely that there were other Sith Lords running around behind Palpatine’s back. Instead, Luke found a relic that probably stretched back into the days of the Jedi Order, before they temporarily brought peace to the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.