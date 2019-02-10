‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Throne Fight is Perfect With Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch”

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting news about Episode IX, but since Disney is being withholding, the fandom has to occupy their time with fun distractions.

Culture writer and Twitter user, Sarah Sahim, is no exception. Earlier this week, they shared a video to the social media site that has delighted both fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Britney Spears.

Videos by ComicBook.com

the last jedi throne room fight scene but instead it’s set to “work bitch” by britney spears pic.twitter.com/Qn4Rnv4odW — hikikomori povich (@SarahSahim) February 9, 2019

“the last jedi throne room fight scene but instead it’s set to ‘work bitch’ by britney spears,” they wrote.

Sure enough, this two minute and twenty second video is a delightful mash-up of the pop star’s hit song and the iconic Star Wars scene. Surprisingly, the two fit together pretty perfectly!

“john williams is shaking,” Sahim joked.

After being asked multiple times why the mash-up fits so well, Sahim provided the perfect answer.

“I’m here to reylosplain that the throne room scene is Star Wars‘ answer to that first dance at a royal ball in a fantasy story. You know, where the prince acts like a jerk after a brief rush of romance and chases the common girl away,” they explain.

Sahim added that other songs would work well with the scene, including “Ballroom Blitz” by Sweet, “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, and “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper. While these are all excellent choices, we definitely think Spears was the way to go.

If you’d like more Star Wars content from Sahim, don’t worry, because they have plenty of ideas.

“remind me to make a follow up in spring 2020 when we have redeemed ben solo in off-white throwing more scrappy han-style punches, head butts and kicks,” they added.

To get more content from Sahim, check out their podcast, @yououghtaknopod.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was directed by Rian Johnson and released in 2017. The long-awaited follow-up, Episode IX, will be directed by J.J. Abrams and released later this year. The movie is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.