Wil Wheaton Went To ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ In A Star Trek Uniform

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton decided to go a bit meta and a bit contrarian to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Wheaton, who is known to fans primarily for playing Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 through 1994, attending the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Chinese Teatre in Los Angeles and he decided to go in costume…just not the costume fans may have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wheaton showed up wearing Star Trek command gold with a Starfleet insignia emblazoned on his chest. Take a look below.

“I loved #TheLastJedi!,” Wheaton tweeted out after the premiere. “It hit all the right notes for me, and seeing it in the Chinese Theater, surrounded by my fellow nerds was glorious. The Force was with us.

“Oh, and I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what that means.”

I loved #TheLastJedi! It hit all the right notes for me, and seeing it in the Chinese Theater, surrounded by my fellow nerds was glorious. The Force was with us. Oh, and I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what that means. pic.twitter.com/mTqB0LP4hV — Wil ‘Kick the Nazis off the tweeters’ Wheaton (@wilw) December 15, 2017

Wheaton has essentially recreated a scene from The Big Bang Theory, where the version of himself from that series attended a Star Wars: The Force Awakens screening dressed as Mr. Spock.

It wasn’t that long ago that Wheaton was reunited with his actual costume from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“It doesn’t fit, but it sure was cool to see and hold Wesley’s acting ensign uniform for the first time in 30 years,” Wheaton tweeted out after being reunited with the outfit.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 87.25 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.