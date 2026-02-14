Square Enix’s Controversial New Game Quietly Launches in Early Access to Mixed Reviews

Many Square Enix fans were hoping to see something new from the publisher during the recent PlayStation State of Play. But there was not a whisper of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 or the rumored Kingdom Hearts remakes. In fact, Square Enix was entirely absent from the State of Play. This is all the more surprising given that the publisher’s new multiplayer mystery game, Killer Inn, just launched in Early Access on February 12th.

If you forgot that Killer Inn was a thing, I can’t blame you. The murder mystery game was a surprising reveal during the 2025 Summer Game Fest. Fans didn’t quite know what to make of it then, and it hasn’t shown up in any major showcases or events since. Though Square Enix did announce the game’s pending Early Access launch on YouTube a few weeks ago, word hasn’t quite spread like you might expect. But on February 12th, Square Enix and Tactic Studios’ Killer Inn hit Early Access on Steam. And so far, players seem about as perplexed by the title as they were when it was first revealed last year.

Murder Mystery Killer Inn Is Square Enix’s Take on Werewolf Meets Call of Duty

Fans most associate Square Enix with its beloved JRPG properties like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. So, seeing the publisher reveal a murder mystery game in collaboration with Tactic Studios felt a bit random to many. Yet Killer Inn has a premise that could work well in a world of multiplayer online games. It is, at its core, a virtual version of deception games like Mafia and Werewolf. Some players are wolves, secret murderers hidden among the lambs. Everyone else may be innocent, but that doesn’t make the battle any less bloody, as Killer Inn is also kind of a shooter.

Killer Inn pits players against one another, with a small number of wolves battling it out against the lambs. In that way, it’s part murder mystery, part PvP 3rd person shooter slash melee brawler. Players can collect weapons throughout the mansion, arming themselves for the battle that breaks out once the guessing game is over. Using immersive voice chat, you can form alliances or taunt the other team. In theory, the game combines two beloved styles of play. But do shooters and games of Werewolf belong blended together? In Early Access, it seems like players are divided.

Since Killer Inn launched into Early Access on February 12th, it’s garnered only a little over 100 reviews. The game’s relatively quiet launch has left it flying largely under the radar compared to other Square Enix titles. And that may be in part by design, since the game is still in Early Access, with a full launch planned for later this year. But those who have played the game so far can’t quite agree.

Image courtesy of Square Enix and Tactic Studios

As the Mixed review rating on Steam suggests, early Killer Inn players are divided. Some players say the shooter elements make it feel more Call of Duty than murder mystery. Others note that the game will only work with an active playerbase, since it’s hard to have a social deduction game if no one is communicating. Still, plenty of reviewers say they’ve had fun with Killer Inn in Early Access. In particular, those who’ve left positive reviews say the clue-finding mechanics are fun and that the overall gameplay loop is engaging.

With Killer Inn in Early Access, there’s plenty of potential to course-correct from early complaints. However, it seems like the game might well be a blend of too many different genres to truly find its fanbase. Mixing social deduction and Call of Duty is one of those ideas that sounds good in theory, but may prove tricky to pull off.

Killer Inn is available on Steam in Early Access. It normally costs $9.99 USD, but launched with an introductory 10% off discount. So, until February 26th, you can try Killer Inn for $8.99.

Are you going to try Killer Inn? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!