Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano and Grogu Hot Toys Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has unveiled their 1/6 scale figure of Ahsoka Tano as played by Rosario Dawson in season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The figure will be available in both standard and Deluxe versions, with the latter including a 1/6 scale Grogu figure.

In the live-action Mandalorian series, Ahsoka Tano informs Din Djarin that the cute little guy that he's been trying to deliver to the Jedi is named Grogu, so anyone calling him "Baby Yoda" or "The Child" needs to make another adjustment.

Pricing and pre-order information for the standard and Deluxe Ahsoka Tano figures were not available at the time of writing, but the figure should be available here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 16th. The official list of features for the Deluxe Ahsoka Tano figure can be found below.

The 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Highly-accurate facial expression, make up, and detailed facial patterns

Newly sculpted blue and white striped montrals and head-tails embedded with bendable wires

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of lightsabers holding hands

One (1) right fist

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) grey colored cloak with weathering effects (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) grey colored vest with layered collars

One (1) pair of weathered gauntlets in bluish green with black colored forearm gloves

One (1) dark brown colored belt with detailed accessories

One (1) grey colored under belt with patterns

One (1) pair of finely tailored grey colored pants with patterns

One (1) pair of black colored shoes and bluish green colored armors with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) pair lightsaber

One (1) pair of lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

One (1) lantern

One (1) forest themed backdrop

Specially designed forest diorama dynamic figure base with tree trunk and rocks

The 1/6th scale Grogu Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) newly developed Grogu in standing posture (Approximately 6cm tall; with articulated function)

One (1) pair of interchangeable force-using hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.