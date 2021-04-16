Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano and Grogu Hot Toys Figure Unveiled
Hot Toys has unveiled their 1/6 scale figure of Ahsoka Tano as played by Rosario Dawson in season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The figure will be available in both standard and Deluxe versions, with the latter including a 1/6 scale Grogu figure.
In the live-action Mandalorian series, Ahsoka Tano informs Din Djarin that the cute little guy that he's been trying to deliver to the Jedi is named Grogu, so anyone calling him "Baby Yoda" or "The Child" needs to make another adjustment.
Pricing and pre-order information for the standard and Deluxe Ahsoka Tano figures were not available at the time of writing, but the figure should be available here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 16th. The official list of features for the Deluxe Ahsoka Tano figure can be found below.
The 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features
- Highly-accurate facial expression, make up, and detailed facial patterns
- Newly sculpted blue and white striped montrals and head-tails embedded with bendable wires
- Body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 28.5 cm tall
- Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of lightsabers holding hands
- One (1) right fist
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) grey colored cloak with weathering effects (embedded with bendable wire)
- One (1) grey colored vest with layered collars
- One (1) pair of weathered gauntlets in bluish green with black colored forearm gloves
- One (1) dark brown colored belt with detailed accessories
- One (1) grey colored under belt with patterns
- One (1) pair of finely tailored grey colored pants with patterns
- One (1) pair of black colored shoes and bluish green colored armors with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) pair lightsaber
- One (1) pair of lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
Accessories:
- One (1) lantern
- One (1) forest themed backdrop
- Specially designed forest diorama dynamic figure base with tree trunk and rocks
The 1/6th scale Grogu Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- One (1) newly developed Grogu in standing posture (Approximately 6cm tall; with articulated function)
- One (1) pair of interchangeable force-using hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.