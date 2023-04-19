Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Reveals a Surprising Fate for the Darksaber

The Darksaber has been a prized object in The Mandalorian since the first season's finale. At first, it was in Moff Gideon's possession. Then, Din Djarin took the weapon from Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 2. In The Mandalorian Season 3, Din Djarin returned the Darksaber to Bo-Katan Kryze. The Darksaber has long been a powerful symbol of Mandalorian leadership. Without it, Bo-Katan's forces vanished. With it, she united the Nite Owls and the Children of the Watch and led them back to Mandalore. Now, we know the Darksaber's final fate. [SPOILERS for The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale episode, "Chapter 24: The Return."]

In The Mandalorian Season 3's finale, "Chapter 24: The Return," the Mandalorians finally have their showdown with Moff Gideon. Din Djarin squares off with Gideon inside the Imperial Remnant's secret base hidden beneath Mandalore's surface. However, Djarin becomes distracted when the Praetorian Guard arrives and attacks Grogu.

What happened to the Darksaber in The Mandalorian Season 3 finale?

Bo-Katan shows up to give Din support. As Din chases Grogu, Bo-Katan gets to settle her score with Moff Gideon, who participated in the Great Purge of Mandalore. Bo-Katan wields the Darksaber. Gideon uses his new dark trooper armor. During the battle, Gideon grabs Bo-Katan's hand. He applies pressure, crushing the Darksaber she holds, seemingly ending the relic for good.

Ultimately, the Darksaber's destruction fits the episode's theme. Gone are the days when one Mandalorian ruler, philosophy, or religion reigns over all others as Bo-Katan embraces a more pluralistic outlook. As she puts it in the episode, Mandalorians are stronger together. Djarin and Grogu return to her side in time to prove that to Moff Gideon.

Could the Darksaber be rebuilt?

Could someone rebuild the Darksaber? It wouldn't be easy. It's unclear if what remained of the Darksaber survived the Mandalorian light cruiser crashing into the Imperial base. If it did, it would still be challenging to repair or rebuild. It is a unique lightsaber with rare components. Its frame is made almost entirely of beskar. It houses an unusual crystal within that acts as a conduit for the Force, channeling the wielder's thoughts and emotions through it. There's a reason why no one has built a similar weapon since Tarre Vizsla put the Darksaber together before the fall of the Old Republic.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming now in its entirety on Disney+. Next up from Star Wars television is Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 on Star Wars Day, May 4th, on Disney+. Ahsoka follows, debuting in August on Disney+.