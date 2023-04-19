Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals Season 3 Finale Poster

The Mandalorian Season 3 is over and Lucasfilm has put out a new poster to celebrate the end of another chapter. On social media, they displayed the image of all the principal players for this go around on Disney+. Din Djarin is near the center and Bo-Katan gets some prime real estate. Series villain Moff Gideon is pretty centrally located as well. But, everyone plays a role in this poster for The Mandalorian. The future of the series is up in the air. Of course, there will be another project featuring Grogu and his father figure. But, we have no idea if it will be another streaming series or if we're aiming for a movie at some point. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

The overarching arc of this season would have to be the retaking of Mandalore by the combined forces. Bo-Katan was front and center in that effort, just like you would expect her to be. During Megacon Orlando, Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Katee Sackhoff about her character and how she felt about the journey she's been on this season.

(Photo: Disney+)

Bo-Katan's Journey In The Mandalorian This Season

"Oh, you know, what I do know is that from where we saw her in the beginning of the season, she was defeated and broken. I think that that was her, you know, that was her rock bottom, if you will, to be able to build herself back up in a new image," Sackhoff said. "She has tried everything that she can that she thought was the right way to rule and it hasn't worked... or lead. 'Rule' is the wrong word ... It doesn't fit her. You know what I mean? Like she's a warrior. She wants to lead ... that's what she wants. And I think that as misguided as she has been in a lot of her means, I think that what she's always wanted was in the best interest of the Mandalorian people."

Sackhoff added, "But I think at this moment in her life, she finds herself willing to follow, potentially for the first time in her life ... And right now we see her following The Armorer. I think that part of the reason she's doing that is that she felt immediately accepted and I think that this is one of the things that she hasn't tried yet, and I think that for her to feel like she finally belongs is an interesting place for her to be. So, yeah, I mean, we could get all the way into her backstory. I mean, like the way that she was treated with her father and her sister and, you know, I think that this might be the first time in her life that she was truly accepted just for being there."

