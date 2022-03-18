Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adds Christopher Lloyd to Season 3 Cast

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become a key part of the sci-fi landscape over the past few years — and now, it looks like the Disney+ series will be adding a new icon from the genre to its cast. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Back to the Future and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock‘s Christopher Lloyd will be joining Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is currently filming in southern California. While the character Lloyd is playing is currently under wraps, the report describes it as a guest star role. It is unclear at this point how many episodes Llloyd could ultimately end up appearing in, after several of The Mandalorian‘s guest-starring characters have returned in later episodes.

Lloyd is best known for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown across the Back to the Future films, as well as some tongue-in-cheek turns as a live-action version of Rick Sanchez, the Rick and Morty character inspired by Brown. His recent filmography also includes Nobody and The Tender Bar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I thought that maybe if Rick and Morty are out there in space somewhere and accidentally Doc and Marty are out there they could somehow meet,” Lloyd said of the two franchises crossing over in a recent interview with The Illuminerdi. “[T]hat could be a good story. Where does it go from there? You know, ’cause I think that those are four characters that would be fun to watch and good writing.”

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is also expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. An official Disney+ return date has not yet been set for the series.

“There will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces,” Pascal said of the series’ return in an interview earlier this year. “In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?”

What do you think of Christopher Lloyd joining the cast of The Mandalorian‘s latest season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere at a later date on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.