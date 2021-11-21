Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Pitches Dream Back to the Future Crossover

Christopher Lloyd has pitched a dream crossover between Rick and Morty and Back to the Future! It’s no secret that Rick and Morty kicked off as a parody of the famous scientific duo of Doc Brown and Marty from the Back to the Future film franchise, and although the Adult Swim animated series has gone far beyond that scope of that in the past five seasons, there was actually the biggest shout out to that original source in the lead up to Rick and Morty’s fifth season finale as a series of special live-action promos brought Lloyd into the world of Rick and Morty.

For Season 5 of the series, Adult Swim had brought in Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell to bring Rick and Morty to live-action in a series of promos recreating some of the biggest moments from the original animated series. Lloyd has often talked about what it would be like for Rick and Morty and Back to the Future to have an official crossover, and speaking with The Illuminerdi, Lloyd actually shared his pitch for the kind of dream crossover that would bring the two franchises together.

“I thought that maybe if Rick and Morty are out there in space somewhere and accidentally Doc and Marty are out there they could somehow meet,” Lloyd began. “…[T]hat could be a good story. Where does it go from there? You know, ’cause I think that those are four characters that would be fun to watch and good writing.” With this pitch and the fact that Lloyd has brought both Doc Brown and Rick Sanchez to life, it’s clear that there would be a lot of love put into a potential crossover between the two franchises.

Lloyd has previously opened up about how the two characters have similar roots, but have gone through very distinct paths. This was especially true for Rick in the final moments of the fifth season, and that’s one of the major reasons fans can’t wait to see what the duo would be up to in the coming sixth season. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the new season just yet, unfortunately, but you can find the first four seasons now streaming on HBO Max.

