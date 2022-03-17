Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 to Bring Back Key Ally in New Episodes

The current Star Wars hype may be aimed directly at Ewan McGregor and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Star Wars adventures in 2022. Flying a bit under the radar, thanks to everything else Star Wars has planned this year, is the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is currently in production and should hit Disney+ by the time the year comes to a close. We got a small taste of what’s to come in Din Djarin’s story thanks to an arc in The Book of Boba Fett, but most details regarding The Mandalorian Season 3 are being kept under wraps.

This week, one of those potential secrets made its way online thanks to a new photo from the set of The Mandalorian. The photo in question, which you can check out below, shows actor Simon Kassianides in costume as Axe Woves, all but confirming his return to the series.

A leaked set image of #TheMandalorian Season 3 has leaked, revealing the return of Axe Woves



Axe Woves made his debut in Season 2, a Mandalorian fighting alongside Bo-Katan Kryze and Koska Reeves. Given that Bo-Katan will likely play a more important role in Season 2, as Mandalore and the Darksaber become more important pieces of the puzzle, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see Woves back in action.

While Woves is coming back into Din Djarin’s story in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, another important ally in his life popped back onto the scene in The Book of Boba Fett. During an episode that focused solely on Din’s story, the warrior and leader known as the Armorer returned to the fold.

“One of the things that I personally love about her is that she is this warrior – she makes armor, she makes weapons, – but she is so deliberate about when she chooses to fight,” actress Emily Swallow said of her . “She is the keeper of something sacred. She respects something that is so deeply spiritual, and it is remarkable to have the space for that within this story. It is something that often gets skipped over in our fast-paced world these days.”

“She’s always trying to say, ‘Why don’t you look at this?’ Like I think great teachers do,” she continued. “Instead of saying, ‘This is what you need to think about this,’ she’s saying, ‘What do you think?’”

