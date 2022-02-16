Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases a “Lot of New Faces” for Season 3

According to Pedro Pascal, Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will have plenty of “new faces” for fans. If there is one thing Disney+ has conditioned Star Wars fans for its the inclusion of some surprising guest-stars in its live-action shows. For example, The Mandalorian Season 2 finally brought back the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett, and the finale shocked everyone with the surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker. With Mando showing up in The Book of Boba Fett to reunite with Grogu, along with Luke’s return and Ahsoka Tano making her presence known, there is no telling what’s in store when The Mandalorian launches its newest season.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently teased these new Season 3 faces in an interview with Neelix Magazine (via Screen Rant). While he didn’t give away any key details, Pascal did confirm old and new characters will be showing up. When asked what he could say about The Mandalorian starting its Season 3 production in October, Pascal replied, “Definitely nothing (laughs). Okay, there will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces. In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering every season has followed this model so far. The plot for the new season of The Mandalorian remains a mystery for now, but some theories can be made after Mando showed up on The Book of Boba Fett. We know Grogu turned down Luke Skywalker’s offer to be his first student at the new Jedi Temple, in order to reunite with Din Djarin. Also, the Mandalorian admitted to the Armorer that he has removed his helmet, which is against the creed of all Mandalorians. The Armorer said the only way for him to atone was to purify himself in the living waters underneath mines found on Mandalore. Therefore, a possibility remains that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will take Din Djarin and Grogu to our protagonist’s homeworld.

A recent report claims the release window for The Mandalorian Season 3 will come at the end of the year. When TVLine was asked by a reader when The Mandalorian might be back for Season 3, the site responded, “It is a safe bet that Season 3 will premiere this year, probably around Life Day Christmastime.” This lines up with previous reports that the first Disney+ Star Wars series would be pushed back to late 2022. The delay is thought to be related to Pedro Pascal’s commitment to HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game, and The Book of Boba Fett sliding into the early 2022 premiere window.

