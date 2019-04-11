‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’: Jon Favreau Aimed to Keep the Series’ Scale Similar to the Original Films

Coming to Disney+ later this year is Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a live-action series produced by Iron Man director Jon Favreau. Fans are very much looking forward to the series for a number of reasons, from it being the first live-action Star Wars series to the narrative and timeline it will explore to the cast and crew confirmed to be involved. Another reason fans might be looking forward to the series is that, according to Favreau, one of his objectives was to keep the scale of the series similar to that of the original movies, as opposed to delivering a massive spectacle.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau shared with James Cameron in a conversation for the Directors Guild of America.

This isn’t to say that the series won’t have impressive visual components, as Favreau’s work on The Jungle Book and The Lion King have helped push his storytelling abilities with advancing visual effects even further.

Last year, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo teased what he saw of the production and the incorporation of visual effects.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Avengers: Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

Favreau’s recent comments echo what Taika Waititi, who directed an episode, shared about his filming experience earlier this year.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” the Thor: Ragnarok director shared with press after a TCA event, per SlashFilm. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

Star Wars Celebration kicks off later this week which will feature a panel focusing on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which will likely give us our first look and details about the series. Stay tuned for details.

