All 4 Actors Who Play The Mandalorian

When people think of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, they primarily think of Pedro Pascal as being the heart and soul of Din Djarin, aka the titular Mandalorian. But he wasn’t alone. In fact, more often than not, it is not Pascal wearing the beskar armor. Three other individuals assisted in bringing this now-iconic character to life, two of whom will soon also be seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is bound to tear up the box office come May 22nd. For instance, throughout Season 3, Pascal really just contributed his voice as opposed to actually being in the suit.

So, save for the time’s where we’re looking at Pascal’s face after Djarin’s helmed is removed, who else is wearing the suit? Let’s unpack who is doing what.

Barry Lowin

The next two entries were and are the main performers in the Mandalorian armor, but Barry Lowin had a part to play, as well. However, unlike the next two individuals, he will not be playing the character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lowin was an additional double in three episodes of Season 1 and a double throughout all of Season 2. He was in Season 3, but as a Klatooinian Pirate Pilot and a Quarren Navigator, not as Din Djarin. Lowin also played Garfalaquox in three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and a Home One Comms Officer in an episode of Ahsoka.

Brendan Wayne

Brendan Wayne (grandson of John Wayne) was one of the suit performers for Mando throughout the show’s entire three-season run. For seasons one and two he’s credited as Pedro Pascal’s stunt double while, for season three, he’s credited with actually playing the Mandalorian (though both titles essentially amount to the same thing). Furthermore, in the Season 1 finale, “Redemption,” he played a Mandalorian warrior.

However, due to some health issues at the time, Wayne stepped back a bit in Season 2. During this time, Lowin and Pascal himself would step into the armor. But that wasn’t the end of his time in the role. Wayne was the suit performer throughout most of his scenes in The Book of Boba Fett and was similarly very present for Season 3. Wayne will be returning for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lateef Crowder

Brendan Wayne was the one who gave Mando his laissez-fare, cool as a cucumber swagger. Lateef Crowder, however, was behind the mask for scenes that required intense stunts and proficiency with martial arts. Like with Wayne, he was credited as Pascal’s stunt double throughout the first two seasons whereas, in Season 3, he was actually credited for playing the Mandalorian.

Crowder was not only there for the full series run, but for The Book of Boba Fett as well. Furthermore, Crowder will be bringing Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s action sequences to life.

Pedro Pascal

As mentioned in the intro, Pascal’s big contribution to the character is his vocal work, which finds a nice happy medium between compassion and worn-down resilience. Naturally, every episode where Djarin’s mask is removed had Pascal in the suit at least some of the episode, but it wasn’t even just those when the MCU star was wearing the get-up.

Pascal wasn’t in the suit in every episode of Season 1, but he was on set frequently. It’s not confirmed what all episodes he was wearing the suit during, but it is confirmed that in Season 2 he was sharing the duty with the others in the first four episodes as well as Episode 7 and Episode 8. As for Season 3, it was really just a vocal gig.