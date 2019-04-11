‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Logo Revealed, Confirmed for Disney+ Launch

Ahead of its major debut this weekend at Star Wars Celebration, fans received a brand new reveal for the first live-action series from Lucasfilm with The Mandalorian. Disney finally unveiled new details about The Mandalorian, which will be coming to their upcoming streaming service.

As part of their showcase for the new Disney+ platform, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed The Mandalorian will be available at launch of the service. They also unveiled the official logo for Star Wars: The Mandalorian. You can view the logo for the brand new Star Wars series in the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series show runner Jon Favreau hasn’t revealed much about his new series, but he has promised that die hard fans will appreciate his approach to the galaxy far, far away.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau said to James Cameron during a conversation for the Directors Guild of America.

The new show will also feature some major talent behind the scenes, including an episode directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi. The director spoke with Slash Film about the differences between Marvel and Star Wars.

“They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that,” he explained.

We’ll likely learn a lot more about Star Wars: The Mandalorian over the coming days, as Lucasfilm finally unveils new details about the anticipated series.

Disney+ (and The Mandalorian) will launch later this year.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!