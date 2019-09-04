Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Reveals How His Character Is Different From Boba Fett

When most casual Star Wars fans witnessed familiar armor in trailers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it would be easy to see how they would be reminded of a character like Boba Fett, but star Pedro Pascal confirms the character he plays is much different from the original trilogy bounty hunter, mainly in his motivations. Audiences saw Boba Fett capture Han Solo to bring him to Jabba the Hutt, though, from a certain point of view, he wasn’t necessarily malevolent in his intentions. In The Mandalorian, Pascal plays a similar bounty hunter, with the actor confirming his missions come with much more admiral intentions.

“Ultimately he wants to do the right thing,” Pascal revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “But his duties could very much be in conflict with his destiny and doing the right thing has many faces. It can be a very windy road.”

Audiences first met Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, yet the character earned very little screen time before his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fans learned more about the character in various books and comics that have since been relegated to the Star Wars Legends corner of canon following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm. In the animated series Star Wars Rebels, viewers learned much more about the Mandalorian culture, thanks to Sabine Wren, confirming that not all characters were as nefarious as Boba Fett and his father Jango.

According to Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, the series is set to explore more of the culture seen in that animated series.

“Boba Fett is a clone, according to [Star Wars:] Attack of the Clones, and by asking [creator George Lucas], he would say Boba Fett is not Mandalorian, not born on Mandalore,” Filoni pointed out. “He’s more of a person indoctrinated into it, into the way of life, and gets a hold of the armor.”

Producer Jon Favreau added, “Our guy is a Mandalorian, and we definitely explore the culture of the Mandalorian.”

Another drastic difference between our protagonist in the series and Fett is that the new series takes place after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, making for a much more lawless time in which the evil organization doesn’t hold as tight of a grip on systems.

“Our guy is operating in a much more unforgiving landscape,” Favreau detailed. “A place where survival is difficult enough, let alone flourishing in that atmosphere and the politics have dissolved. It’s ‘might is right.’ And how does somebody earn a living when there’s no structure to society anymore and everything is collapsing in on itself? How do you work your way through the world?”

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th on Disney+.

