The Mandalorian’s First Episode Contains Massive Spoiler for Star Wars Universe

Even though the Skywalker Saga is coming to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this holiday season, the franchise is actually poised for a major expansion, starting with the release of the first Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian. The highly-anticipated show is coming to the Disney+ streaming service this fall, but Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping details about under secrecy – even from the press. In a new feature on the Disney+ launch, we also get side mention that one good reason for all the secrecy around The Mandalorian is that the series first episode will contain a massive Star Wars Universe Spoiler!

Here’s the excerpt about The Mandalorian‘s massive story spoiler, as mentioned in NYT‘s spotlight on Disney+:

“The Mandalorian,” which contains a dramatic “Star Wars”-universe spoiler in the first episode and will be available the moment Disney Plus starts, has been as heavily promoted as a traditional feature film, with billboards, 30-second television commercials, radio spots and digital ads.”

So, with that causal mention we now have even more reason than ever to eagerly anticipate The Mandalorian‘s arrival – not to mention all the new fan theories that this little mention above is going to inspire. Not that the show hasn’t sparked fans’ imagination since the beginning; The Mandalorian is so wrapped in secrecy that we don’t even know the name of the character being played by series star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones). That insanely vague amount of detail about the central character and his storyline haven’t stopped Star Wars fans from being hungry for this show to alive. The hard-edged vibe and tone of a true Star Wars underworld story have been something the fandom has been calling for going on decades now, and the creative team behind the show (Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi) look like they delivered.

As for what this big secret is? Well, we know that The Mandalorian is set between events of the Star Wars Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy. That means that there are any number of dangling plot threads (not to mention characters) from the franchise that would generate major buzz and/or headlines if it were revealed they were part of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.