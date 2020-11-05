Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Includes Awesome Return of the Jedi Easter Egg

✖

The season two premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+ tied the franchise to the larger Star Wars world in multiple ways. Not only did we learn more about the Tusken Raiders, the existence of the Krayt Dragon, but also saw some surprising characters return from the 1977 original feature film. Another surprising Easter egg has also been uncovered, and a surprisingly meta one for the franchise. As Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth recounts how he came into the possession of Boba Fett's armor, we see a scene of his small Tatooine town celebrating the destruction of the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and a shocking Easter egg in plainview

As pointed out by Twitter user @maredfield, the characters from the Aurebesh alphabet seen on the hologram of the Death Star's destruction reads: "Little does Luke know that the Galactic Empire has secretly begun construction on a new armored space station even more powerful than the first dreaded Death Star." This text should be familiar to Star Wars fans as it comes directly from the opening crawl of Return of the Jedi, now made Star Wars canon in the actual content of the franchise.

The text around the Death Star hologram in Chapter 9 of #TheMandalorian is the entire second paragraph of the Return of the Jedi crawl. pic.twitter.com/EU6lDDy5yl — The Marinalorian (@maredfield) November 3, 2020

Another great reference to Return of the Jedi is present in the series and also deals with Cobb Vanth wearing Boba Fett's armor. In the episode Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has to make a quick decision and he knows that, rather than arguing with Cobb about it, Din hits Cobb's jetpack to send him launching into the sky, replicating the malfunction that led to Fett's "death" in Return of the Jedi.

With less than a decade having passed since Fett's seeming demise within the narrative, it's clear that the armor hasn't seen many repairs over the years. While we might not yet know how the armor managed to escape the sarlacc, the final moments of the episode make it look as though we'll learn more about Fett's fate, given the appearance of Temuera Morrison.

MORE: The Mandalorian Chapter 9 Easter Eggs & Cameos

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.