Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 4 Likely to Be Delayed Due to Writers' Strike

The Mandalorian Season 4 is likely going to be delayed by the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, making it the latest big franchise production to face an uncertain future of production.

More specifically: the start of production on The Mandalorian Season 4 has been indefinitely delayed by the writers strike, which is ironic. After such a long delay between The Mandalorian Seasons 2 and 3 (2020-2023) it was somewhat expected that Disney and Lucasfilm would get Season 4 into production much faster.

According to what Deadline's sources are saying, it was indeed the plan to have production on The Mandalorian Season 4 begin in September. With the WGA Strike still very much underway, it's now uncertain if the necessary pre-production duties on the show can get done in time.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is just the latest big franchise TV series that Disney has seen interrupted by the writers strike; last week, Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again had to shut down production, after Teamsters and crew refused to cross the picket line.

When Will The Writers Strike End?

There is no current deadline for when the WGA Strike will end. The strike began over Hollywood writers (and related workers) demanding new sorts of contracts, which better reflect the modern changes in entertainment consumption. Streaming is obviously a major factor in that debate, but writers have expressed other concerns, ranging from topics like AI to the structures and demands of the job.

At the time of writing this, no firm breakthrough on a deal had been reached by the WGA union and the studios.

What Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Be About?

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The Mandalorian Season 3 ending (SPOILERS) saw the series get something of a reset, following the quest to reclaim the Mandalorian homeworld of Mandalore, and the defeat of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) formally adopted his "son" Din Grogu, officially making Baby Yoda a true Mandalorian Foundling. However, while Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) relit the Great Forge of Mandalore and set the foundations of a new unified tribe on the planet, Mando and Grogu set up a home for themselves on planet Nevarro, where Grogu will formally begin his Mandalorian training and Mando will work for the New Republic off the books, hunting down Imperial remnants in the Outer Rim Territories.

There's been a lot of speculation that the next season of The Mandalorian will have a premise that will also open the door toward bringing The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka series together for the big MandoVerse event film that Dave Filoni is helming. Realistically speaking, that entire timeline of production could be interrupted by the strike.

Ahsoka will stream on Disney+ in August. The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 can be streamed now.