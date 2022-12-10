Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Explains Why Season 3 Will Be the Best Yet

At the beginning of the month, it was announced that the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally debuting on March 1st. It's been two years since the second season of the show came to an end, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) AKA Mando, and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. The two lovable leads aren't the only characters who are expected to return. Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role as Moff Gideon, and he's already teased some exciting stuff for the character in Season 3. Recently, the actor spoke with Collider about his new series, Kaleidoscope, and explained why the new season of The Mandalorian will be the best one yet.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about," Esposito shared.

He continued, "Look, we can say a lot of words about a lot of different things, just like Kaleidoscope. But I think when you watch it, you have the space to feel emotion and connection between characters. The Mandalorian, you have the space to feel the largess of this universe, of this world-building. And you have the space to see where you fit in. God, I wish I could be that warrior, that hero, that heroine. And we see the weakness and the power of the villainous who want for themselves and not for the whole. What I love about this show, it is about our army, is about all of us who are starting to understand, once again, it's for the people and by the people. And if we stand up and allow our voices to be heard, and understand there's strength in numbers, we can then recreate the world as it should be in peace, harmony, and creatively, scientifically, and politically, a way for us to understand that there are no borders anymore. The Mandalorian exemplifies all of that."

What's Next For Din Djarin?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandalorian's third season debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.