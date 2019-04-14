‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Gets Official Poster

Fans of a certain galaxy far, far away have had quite a lot to celebrate at this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago, including the newest details about Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And now, we have a brand-new look at the show’s teaser poster for the franchise’s first live-action series.

The first official teaser poster for The Mandalorian was revealed on Sunday, during the series’ panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian ready for action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as the titular character, in a series that will be set in between the original and sequel film trilogies. The cast will also include Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog.

And here’s a much better look at the new poster for #TheMandalorian #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/3C1fozRdjv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 14, 2019

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Favreau said in a statement when the series was first announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The live-action series will be showrun by Jon Favreau, and will also be recruiting a wide array of directors for Season 1’s episodes, including Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

What do you think of the first poster for The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Mandalorian is expected to debut on November 15th on Disney+.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!