1917 Knocks Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Out of Top Spot at the Box Office

Sam Mendes’ Golden Globe-winning war movie 1917 has knocked Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker off of the top spot at the box office. 1917 earned $14 million in its first Friday in wide release. It’s expected to earn $37 million over its first wide-release weekend, bringing its box office total to $39 million.

After three weeks in first place, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker moves into second place. The Rise of Skywalker will earn $15.3 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its box office total to $478.4 million. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving members of the Resistance faces off with the First Order once again while Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron investigate a darker evil that has returned to the galaxy. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

While critics have been down on The Rise of Skywalker, ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 4 out of 5. “Missed opportunities for ambitious storylines aside, it’s hard to deny the effectiveness of much of the film,” he writes. “Whether it be Poe and Rey butting heads about the condition of the Millennium Falcon and Lando commenting on Chewbacca’s height putting a smile on your face, Leia’s attempts to instill wisdom on members of the Resistance igniting an emotional reaction due to the real-world loss of Fisher, or the conflict of following the path of who you want to be instead of being the person you’re told you are evoking philosophical questions, The Rise of Skywalker offers audiences a worthy and, at times exceptional, conclusion to the end of a 40-year journey, though the various missed opportunities will surely stick with some audiences longer than the film’s accomplishments.”

Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. 1917

Week Three

Friday: $14 million

Weekend: $37.2 million

Total: $39.9 million

During World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Week Four

Friday: $3.9 million

Weekend: $15.3 million

Total: $478.4 million

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J. J. Abrams. The film is the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the last chapter in the “Skywalker saga.” The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

3. Jumanji: The Next Level

Week Five

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $13.3 million

Total: $256.4 million

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

4. Like a Boss

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.9 million

Weekend: $10.7 million

Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. But they’re also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up. The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel’s lifelong friendship to the ultimate test.

Like a Boss is directed by Miguel Arteta from a screenplay written by Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly. It stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek.

5. Just Mercy

Week Three

Friday: $3.65

Weekend: $10.2 million

Total: $10.6 million

After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal and political maneuverings as he tirelessly fights for McMillian’s life.

Just Mercy is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on the book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson, recounting the true story of Walter McMillian. The film stars starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson.

6. Little Women

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $7.4 million

Total: $73.7 million

Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times.

Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

7. Underwater

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $6.7 million

Mysterious creatures terrorize crew members aboard a research station located seven miles below the surface of the ocean.

Underwater is directed by William Eubank and written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad. The film is produced by Chernin Entertainment and stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller.

8. Knives Out

Week Six

Friday: $1.65 million

Weekend: $5.7 million

Total: $139.6 million

A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday celebration.

Knives Out is written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

9. Frozen 2

Week Seven

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $459.2 million

Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.



Frozen 2 is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Ciarán Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto.

10. Spies in Disguise

Week Three

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $54,1 million

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.



Spies in Disguise is inspired by Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The voice cast includes Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.