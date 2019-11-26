Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Special Look Confirms Ed Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Cameos

With less than a month to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters, a new look back at the global phenomenon of the franchise has been released, which includes the reveals of both musician Ed Sheeran and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s cameos in the upcoming film. Miranda’s connection to the saga goes back to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, having composed the songs “Jabba Flow” and “Dobra Doompa” for the film, seemingly playing a member of the Resistance in the upcoming sequel. While Sheeran’s face can be seen in the above video, it’s clear he is playing some sort of trooper within the First Order.

The Star Wars saga wasn’t particularly known for cameos in the original and prequel trilogies, but the debut of the sequel trilogy saw a number of famous faces enlisted, even if those faces were never seen.

One of the more famous The Force Awakens cameos came from Daniel Craig, who played the First Order stormtrooper who Rey convinced to set her free. Speaking of Rey, the burgeoning Jedi had a number of encounters with junk scavenger Unkar Plutt, whose facial expressions were conveyed through the help of CGI, while Simon Pegg was dressed in the character’s costume on set. Due to the ensemble nature of the adventure, that film also featured a number of performers from various corners of the Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings franchises.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi kept the cameo tradition going by featuring Tom Hardy, Princes William and Harry, and Take That singer Gary Barlow as First Order stormtroopers, in addition to Joseph Gordon Levitt, directors Edgar Wright and Gareth Edwards, and Mark Hamill’s children appearing in various scenes.

This is only the latest franchise joined by Sheeran, who previously earned as guest spot in Game of Thrones, which even allowed him the opportunity to sing.

With The Rise of Skywalker set to be the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, the upcoming sequel marks the last opportunity for some to cameo in an adventure that will feature Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker, with the film’s release likely confirming many other cameo appearances.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film?