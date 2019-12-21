These Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Memes Are Hilarious Whether You Loved or Hated the Movie

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally in theaters, the reactions and memes are flying in fast, and the movie is generating some divisive opinions. That said, regardless of what side of the reaction spectrum you fall on, we can probably all agree that the following memes are hilarious, and that’s why we decided to spotlight a few of our favorites (via BuzzFeed). Now, there are some big spoilers here (though some are without context), so if you haven’t seen the film yet you probably want to stay away until you do. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get to the fun stuff.

The first provides some spoilers without context, featuring a mix of images from Harry Potter, Goonies, the Wonder Twins from SuperFriends, and SpongeBob SquarePants. If you’ve seen the movie you can definitely see the references, and you can view the full post below.

The Rise of Skywalker spoilers without context #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mZ62xpwhzK — A n g e l (@halo_its_me) December 20, 2019

A fantastic one from Simon Taylor brings up the lovable Babu Frick and Baby Yoda comparisons, which there will be many.

Disney to every unexplained plot point in #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/ErgWfPuj5E — Joe Balfour (@BalfourJ) December 20, 2019

Another one points out some of the unanswered questions from The Rise of Skywalker and answers them with the perfect reaction from Maz Kanata.

Another great one is an image of the Swedish Chef with the caption “redeemed ben solo looking like anakin, acting like han, and making selfless heroic choices like leia.”

Me enjoying The Rise of Skywalker while everyone else finds something to complain about #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/JmJ14ixJ4u — Ziggy (@mrjafri) December 20, 2019

Ziggy follows that up with a GIF of Baby Yoda sipping tea, representing their love for the movie while everyone else complains.

Another great reaction is Lue’s who uses a fan of Northwester’s emotional reaction to express theirs after seeing Adam Driver breathe.

This reaction recalled a fan in the same theaters expressing what some other fans feel.

To the girl who literally yelled “what the fuck??” loudly in our theater during #TheRiseofSkywalker…. you are the most valid voice among us all. — ProblemsofaBookNerd 🎄 (@CeceEwing_) December 20, 2019

We had to end on this one, which comes from estrangedlestrange, and says “I cannot stop thinking about the fact that, canonically, Palpatine f****”.

We have to agree, it’s a little disconcerting.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Domhall Gleeson, Ricard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Ian McDiarmid. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

