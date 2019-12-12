New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Possibly Debuts New Darth Vader Dialogue

As the marketing machine for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker kicks into overdrive, we’ve gotten a surprising new clip from the upcoming sequel. In the video, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren flies his ship to an unknown planet, where he lands and enters a temple. It becomes clear that Kylo is looking for and has found none other than Darth Sidious aka Emperor Palpatine inside this “Mines of Moria” like location. Most surprising of all though is the dialogue spoken to Kylo. as three distinct voices speak to him in this moment, finishing one sentence and revealing an epic truth about the sequels.

“I have been every voice,” the Emperor bellows first, followed by the voice of Supreme Leader Snoke saying “You have ever heard,” and finally, none other than the voice of Darth Vader concludes the sentence with “Inside your head.” While this is a monumentous sequence already with Kylo Ren meeting The Emperor, it’s the return of James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader that is especially worth talking about. Watch the full clip in the player above for yourself to hear it!

It’s no surprise to hear Jones’ in the role considering both the idolization of Vader by Kylo Ren, but also how director J.J. Abrams has spoken openly about the new film, sayingit will serve as an ending for each of the eight preceding episodic movies in the saga.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible…So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

The inclusion of Darth Vader, even if it’s just a vocal cameo, will certainly help tie that bow onto the franchise as a whole when it’s released. What part do you think Darth Vader will play in The Rise of Skywalker? Sound off below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also star Daisy Ridley. John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.