Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Daisy Ridley Previews Rey and Poe’s “Frictious Friendship”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker enters with Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) roughly a year into a “frictious friendship” that has grown since their first meeting aboard the Millennium Falcon at the close of The Last Jedi. For the first time in the sequel trilogy, Rey, Poe and ex-Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance hero Finn (John Boyega) act as a trio and set off on a planet-hopping adventure as they work together to defeat Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and bring down the reigning First Order while facing off against the greatest evil in the galaxy: a somehow returned Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

“It’s been really fun, because I hadn’t properly worked with Oscar before. We had done like two tiny scenes together. And so when you come in, I think the first time you see us on screen, we’re arguing,” Ridley told JBWEBTV. “And J.J.’s [Abrams, director] thing was — it’s been like a year, I think, [since] The Last Jedi, a year or two — and so he was basically like, ‘Your relationship has grown off-screen. It’s just the audience haven’t seen it.’”

Ridley continued, “And to come into a bit of a frictious friendship is really fun, because that’s how friends are. They’re like, ‘You’re annoying,’ ‘Shut up,’ ‘I’m trying to do the right thing, so are you,’ and I really liked that. It was really fun playing that with Oscar, too. And then John always being the guy like, ‘Oh my God, can we move on?’ It was great.”

As the conclusion to both the nine-episode saga and the sequel trilogy, there are moments in Rise of Skywalker that are “so sweet, so, so sweet.”

“There was a scene in the film where we sort of just hug for ages. It was weird, because we did it months ago so we weren’t even close to finishing, but it was so moving,” Ridley said. “That was the thing that made me think, ‘This is the last one.’”

When promoting Skywalker with Abrams and co-stars Isaac and Boyega at Brazil’s CCXP convention, Ridley admitted it’s a “shame” the three heroes didn’t come together until the final movie in the trilogy.

“The thing we were all really excited to do was to come together in this film and be a team, so I guess in that way, I guess it’s a shame that that’s only happened for one film,” Ridley said. “But I think where we have developed to in this film is [to the point where] you’ll really feel like part of the gang, and I believe it’s a fitting ending for all of us.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases December 20.