Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Shares Emotional Reaction to First Screening

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters this month, and it will see the return of many fan-favorite characters as well as some franchise newcomers. One fresh face is Richard E. Grant, the actor who received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Grant recently took to Twitter to share the news that he’s finally seen the new Star Wars, and he teases that the movie is an emotional experience.

Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew 💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀 pic.twitter.com/EwtYghYTXK — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 4, 2019

“Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew,” Grant wrote.

Here’s what Grant says in the video:

“I’ve just seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and nothing prepares you for this. I cheered, I shouted, I fist-pumped the air, I cried, I stood and cheered. It’s absolutely everything that you hoped it was going to be. I’m so proud to be in it, and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Last month, Entertainment Weekly revealed a new batch of photos from the movie and shared a fresh look at Grant’s character, Allegiant General Pryde. This rank is unique for the movie and the first of its kind in the Star Wars universe. As previously revealed in the Vanity Fair article about the film, Grant’s character will likely share many scenes with Domnhall Gleeson’s General Hux and perhaps the new Supreme Leader himself, Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.