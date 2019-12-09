Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Teases Big Character Twist and Potential “Game of Thrones Syndrome”

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the Skywalker Saga, likely offering audiences a number of surprising revelations, with star Richard E. Grant pointing out that there will be at least one major character “twist” and is wary that, much like Game of Thrones, the passionate reactions from fandom could result in negativity from those who don’t enjoy the reveal. As previously evidenced by the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans will make it quite clear when a character is developed in a way they don’t enjoy, with The Rise of Skywalker having the difficult task of satiating all fans of the franchise.

“The big character plot twist that I had no idea would be coming,” Grant admitted to Yahoo. “It made total emotional sense and story sense and I thought that was really smart. And I think that’s an incredible thing to take something that began with the first movie in 1977 and nine movies later reach a conclusion/resolution.”

The biggest focuses in the new trilogy of characters have been Rey and Kylo Ren, with Grant’s comments potentially referring to one of them embracing an unexpected allegiance. However, the final film would be most likely to feature a shocking revelation for one of these two characters, with Grant’s comments potentially confirming that neither of them has the most shocking character development.

While Grant is aware of the difficult task the film has when it comes to appeasing fans, he admitted that he was personally impressed by its narrative.

“It runs the risk of the Game of Thrones syndrome, where there’s no way you can please all the people all the time, because people are so emotionally invested in this story,” the actor admitted. “The movie that they’re going to see may not be the movie they have in their heads to see. But for a four-decade-long fan as I am, I thought it pulled off that feat incredibly.”

J.J. Abrams directed The Rise of Skywalker, having previously delivered Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Given his experience in the galaxy far, far away, Abrams knows the challenges he faces of making fans happy while also challenging their expectations.

“When you leave the movie, you will have experienced some shocks, some surprises, some unexpected twists and turns,” Abrams pointed out. “No one goes into a Star Wars movie wanting to know every single thing in advance. But I will say that the intention was to tell a story that was going to make people gasp as much as laugh as cry. So hopefully it’s the gamut.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

