Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is A Lot Higher Than Critics Rating

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now officially playing in theaters around the world, and the first viewers that got a chance to watch the film have walked out once the credits concluded…and promptly given it a rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans were shocked earlier this week when the review embargo lifted on the sequel with the film landing at 57% on the review aggregator, giving it a “Rotten” rating and the dreaded green splat. Compared to the critical reaction though, The Rise of Skywalker is actually playing well with audiences.

As of this writing, and with 646 total audience ratings, the final film in the Skywalker saga has an 89% audience rating. Should the film hold to this number it would give it the highest audience rating for any of the Disney produced Star Wars movies, beating out both Rogue One and The Force Awakens which are currently sitting at 86%. So what are the fans who have seen the film saying? Here are some of their reviews!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Great ending to the franchise. Gives the characters the impactful and developed ending they deserved.” – Darren C.

“Truly wonderful book and (sic) to an uneven trilogy. I really liked episode 7….8 was a little uneven for me …Rise of Skywalker really just hit it home and brought a lot of good closure.” – paul c

Not everyone was as enthusiastic about the final chapter, with many critical of how the film picked up the storylines that were left open in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“The Last Jedi kind of made it impossible for this one to be truly great. The ending was deeply, deeply dissatisfying. The rest was one big fetch quest. An abundance of fanservice moments can’t save this from being a sour end to the story of Skywalker.” – Hatman

“Should have given the third part to Rian Johnson as well…” – Peter W

What did you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? So you agree with the critics score or the audience rating? Sound off in the comments below!

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.