Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Rotten Tomatoes Critics Vs. Audience Score Is Reverse Of The Last Jedi

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now upon us and fans are seeing the movie for themselves. There was a bit of uncertainty surrounding the film at the beginning of the week when Rotten Tomatoes‘ critic score indicated that many reviewers were mixed about the movie. But now that the audiences have seen it, they’re having a much more positive response to the end of the Skywalker Saga. This is basically a major reversal of the reaction to the previous film in the series, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi received a ton of critical praise while the audience reaction was much more divisive.

As of today, the December 20th release date of new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sits with a 57% Critics Rating, making it Rotten, while it does hold with an 89% rating among audiences. This is compared to the 91% Critics Rating for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while the audiences rate it at 43% overall.

Of course everyone is going to draw their own conclusion from these reactions, while people who hate The Last Jedi will say the critics don’t understand Star Wars while critics who didn’t enjoy The Rise of Skywalker will probably say that the general audience doesn’t understand cinema.

At the end of the day, people are just nitpicking and arguing over their own personal taste, which really should matter or be taken seriously. This should just be a celebration of the franchise that has lasted for over four decades, spanning across nine films, and generating countless spinoff projects.

And while fans perceive some sort of competition between filmmakers Rian Johnson and J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker director has praised The Last Jedi while also stating he understands why some fans might not like it.

“We sat and had a meeting and he obviously read The Force Awakens script, and then I read his script. What I loved about it was its subversive nature,” Abrams explained on Popcorn with Peter Travers. “I loved that it was about shock, it was about surprise, it was about this sort of meta take on the Jedi. It was a very different approach than what I would have done, which is one of the reasons why it was fun to read,” he said. “And I was, and am, a real fan of his as a director, so I just knew he was gonna do something extraordinary with it. I was immediately like, oh, jealous, because I just felt like, ‘It’s so much fun that he gets to continue the story with these characters.’”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.