Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Featurette Reveals Iconic Ship Cameos in Final Battle

The final space battle in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker delivered the largest armada seen in the galaxy far, far away, which required the appearance of ships throughout all corners of the franchise, with io9 sharing a new featurette that reveals some of the more iconic ships from the series that some fans might not have noticed. Not only did the sequence unite various components of the franchise’s history, but it also required the VFX team to create dozens of all-new ships that had never been seen in the series. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

In addition to bringing together famous ships from various storylines, the sequence even included the appearance of the transport ship that guests use on the Star Tours ride at various Disney parks around the world.

Other notable ships in the sequence include:

Naboo Starfighter from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels

The Three Aces from Star Wars Resistance

Mandalorian ship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

U-Wing from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Medical Frigate from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Quad Jumper from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Resistance Bomber from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

When the film lands on home video, a variety of special features will bring many of the film’s secrets to life, though one devout fan has already attempted to identify all of the ships from that final sequence on their own. Over on Twitter, @AdmiralNick22 began to dissect footage from that final sequence before the film had even landed in theaters and managed to catalog more than 150 different vessels.

There’s many more ships to be identified, as Lucasfilm exec Pablo Hidalgo previously revealed to StarWars.com, “Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive with Lando Calrissian over Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the Fireball, Jarek Yeager‘s racer, and Torra Doza’s ship [from Star Wars Resistance].”

Creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan claimed this was a directive pushed by director J.J. Abrams.

“J.J. was very keen on us getting some of that Star Wars history and nods to other series in there, because he loves that stuff so much,” Scanlan shared with Yahoo Entertainment. “The Fireball from Resistance is in there, and there are some other ships from the other animated series. You throw them in the giant fleet, and they get a lost a little bit in the mix.”

