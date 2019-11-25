Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Set to Appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

We’re less than a month away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the Star Wars fandom is already anticipating the epic that’s to come. On Sunday, Lucasfilm released a behind-the-scenes look at The Rise of Skywalker, which included a heartwarming retrospective of how the franchise has grown over the past few decades. The video provided quite a lot of kernels of what to expect in The Rise of Skywalker — including a cameo from Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Around 53 seconds into the video, which you can check out above, Miranda can be seen wearing Resistance fatigues, while standing alongside one of The Rise of Skywalker‘s new cast members, Naomi Ackie.

In addition to his award-winning work in musical theater, Miranda is known for acting in projects like His Dark Materials and Mary Poppins Returns. His cameo in The Rise of Skywalker also makes sense, considering his past working relationship with the film’s director, J.J. Abrams. Miranda previously had a behind-the-scenes role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which he and Abrams co-wrote “Jabba Flow”, the music for Maz Kanata’s cantina. The pair later released a full version of the song on May 4th, 2016, and even performed it live outside of the steps of Hamilton‘s Broadway’s theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The song] is actually written in Huttese, Jabba the Hutt’s language,” Miranda told fans at the time. “And I actually went to this website that had a Huttese glossary of terms, and [my song] translates to ‘No, lover lover, it wasn’t me.’ It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix!”

While there’s no telling exactly how prominent Miranda’s cameo in The Rise of Skywalker will be, it’s clear that the Resistance will need all the help they can get in the upcoming film.

“The Resistance are broke, they don’t have weapons,” John Boyega, who plays Finn in the “sequel trilogy”, recently shared. “Not a lot of allies. You know how they were left after Last Jedi. It’s not a great situation. … Darkness, for the first time in a long time, has taken like 10 million leaps forward. It’s just not easy for the Resistance.”

(At very least, here’s hoping that Miranda’s character will tell the Resistance that they’re doing a great job.)

Are you excited to see Lin-Manuel Miranda appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.