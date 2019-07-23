Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Book Features New Look at the Knights of Ren

As the last official film in the “Skywalker Saga”, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker currently has a lot of the Star Wars universe left to explore. One of those is the ever-elusive Knights of Ren, who were introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens but were never properly explored or given any backstory. Thankfully, a new piece of tie-in merchandise for the film – its visual dictionary – puts a Knight of Ren front and center.

While the Knights of Ren have already been confirmed for The Rise of Skywalker, we still don’t really know exactly what role they will play, especially in the ongoing arc of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). An upcoming tie-in comic, titled The Rise of Kylo Ren, is set to explore that side of Kylo’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And with the First Order already bringing Sith Troopers into the coming fight, it will be interesting to see what part the Knights of Ren play – if any – in the battle that’s to come.

“There have been a lot of ideas since the beginning, since George first came up with this, of where things could go,” director J.J. Abrams explained in a recent interview. “We had a meeting with him before we even wrote the script about this. So a lot of what we have taken, is really taken to heart, everything that’s come before. While it’s been obviously significantly challenging, it’s been a greater opportunity than a challenge. I cannot wait for you to see what this movie is.”

The Rise of Skywalker will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

New cast members joining the film include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. The film will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio.

What do you think of the new look at the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th. The visual dictionary for the movie is available to pre-order now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.