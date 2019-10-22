Rian Johnson Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed online this evening and excited fans all across social media, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi taking to Twitter to express his love for the saga. Following the release of his own movie and the endless harassment he continues to endure on the platform, he would have every right to avoid drawing any attention to himself in connection to the franchise, instead expressing his passion for the series alongside countless other fans on the platform. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to land in theaters on December 20th.

Despite being an accomplished writer, Johnson went straight to the point and tweeted, “Oh my god I [heart] Star Wars.”

The Last Jedi has become one of the most divisive entries into the Star Wars saga, as the fans who didn’t enjoy it have been incredibly vocal in the years since the film was released about how much they disliked it. Lucasfilm, on the other hand, was so thrilled with their partnership with the filmmaker that they recruited him to develop an entirely new trilogy of Star Wars films, the first of which he is slated to write and direct.

While the filmmaker still clearly has enthusiasm for the saga, Johnson previously revealed just how excited he was to experience The Rise of Skywalker merely as a fan.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [director J.J. Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson shared with MTV News.

Johnson is so interested in being a fan that he doesn’t care if Abrams makes tweaks to the narrative he explored.

When asked specifically how he would feel if Rey’s lineage was changed, Johnson shook his head, noting, “Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

