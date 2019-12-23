Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set is Coming

A leak on Best Buy Canada (which has since been pulled), has revealed that a massive, 27-disc Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set is on the way with a release date set for March 31st, 2020. Specific details are scarce, but the set will include all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, including The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters tomorrow. Odds are special features will round out the rest of the discs in the set, and it all comes wrapped in what appears to be a fancy book-style case. UPDATE: It’s here!

ORIGINAL: Best Buy Canada listed the Blu-ray set at $329.99, which could mean that it will retail for something around $250 in the US. That having been said, it could launch at Best Buy US at any moment (you might want to be on high alert tomorrow, December 20th), and when it does you’ll probably be able to find it here. Keep tabs on that link, and keep the following points in mind:

Don’t get your hopes up about the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi being included in this box set. Anything could happen, but it’s highly unlikely. If a miracle occurs, this set will be very hard to get – and that’s putting it mildly.

The set could be a Best Buy exclusive in the same way that Marvel’s massive Infinity Saga Blu-ray box set was earlier this year.

If the March 31st street date holds up, you can bet that the standalone The Rise of Skywalker film will also debut on Blu-ray at that time. Pre-orders for Blu-rays go up while films are in theaters these days, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see The Rise of Skywalker available to order in the coming days as well.

