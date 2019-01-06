‘Star Wars’ Fan Film Telling a Darth Vader Story Goes Viral

A new Star Wars fan film goes deep into the mind of Darth Vader.

“Vader Episode 1 – Shards of the Past” opens with an unexpected scene. Months after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader is using the full might of his force powers to fight off clone troopers. The bigger surprise is that the troopers are trying to stop him from killing Emperor Palpatine.

The scene is eventually revealed to be taking place inside of Vader’s mind while he rests in his meditation chamber. It seems Vader is harboring a lot of anger towards the Emperor over what happened to Padme Amidala. Even in Vader’s own mind, Palpatine twists that guilt and anger against Vader with visions of Anakin Skywalker’s wife.

In reality, Palpatine summons his apprentice and can sense the rage radiating from him. He’s disappointed that Vader doesn’t act on it. As if rubbing salt in the wound, Palpatine sends Vader to hunt down a rogue Jedi who escaped the purge who is hiding out on Padme’s home planet, Naboo.

Here’s the episode’s description from Star Wars Theory:

“Anakin Skywalker is DEAD.

For eight months, the mysterious Darth Vader has enforced the Emperor’s commands. Fighting between the loss of Padme, and the new cursed life he now leads, Vader must do what must be done when a surviving Jedi Master from Order 66 has lured him to the home planet of his late Wife’s tomb…

